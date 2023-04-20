Short Interest in Chiyoda Co. (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) Drops By 16.7%

Chiyoda Co. (OTCMKTS:CHYCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days.

Chiyoda Stock Performance

Shares of CHYCY stock remained flat at $2.93 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average is $2.63. Chiyoda has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.77 million, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.09.

Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $880.36 million during the quarter.

About Chiyoda

Chiyoda Corp. engages in the provision of engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Others. The Engineering segment engages in the consulting, planning, design, construction, procurement, commissioning and maintenance services for industrial machinery. The Others segment deals with the temporary staffing and travel services.

