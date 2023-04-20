Short Interest in ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Drops By 11.0%

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the March 15th total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 190,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ChromaDex Stock Performance

Shares of ChromaDex stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $1.44. The company had a trading volume of 43,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,104. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.80. ChromaDex has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average of $1.66.

Get ChromaDex alerts:

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 million. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 77.39% and a negative net margin of 22.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ChromaDex will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of ChromaDex

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on ChromaDex from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ChromaDex in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in ChromaDex in the third quarter worth $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ChromaDex in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in ChromaDex by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ChromaDex in the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in ChromaDex in the first quarter worth $76,000. 42.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChromaDex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.