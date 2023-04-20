Short Interest in ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Drops By 11.0%

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXCGet Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the March 15th total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 190,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ChromaDex Stock Performance

Shares of ChromaDex stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $1.44. The company had a trading volume of 43,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,104. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.80. ChromaDex has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average of $1.66.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXCGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 million. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 77.39% and a negative net margin of 22.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ChromaDex will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on ChromaDex from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ChromaDex in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of ChromaDex

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in ChromaDex in the third quarter worth $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ChromaDex in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in ChromaDex by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ChromaDex in the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in ChromaDex in the first quarter worth $76,000. 42.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChromaDex Company Profile

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

Featured Stories

