Short Interest in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) Increases By 23.3%

Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the March 15th total of 2,320,000 shares. Approximately 9.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.6 days.

Columbia Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLBK traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.25. 116,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,902. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.20. Columbia Financial has a 1 year low of $16.13 and a 1 year high of $22.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $95.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.60 million. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 25.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Financial will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Columbia Financial

Institutional Trading of Columbia Financial

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Kemly acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.59 per share, with a total value of $43,975.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,105,743.17. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Dennis E. Gibney bought 2,000 shares of Columbia Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,313.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas J. Kemly bought 2,500 shares of Columbia Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.59 per share, with a total value of $43,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,105,743.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial during the fourth quarter worth $346,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. 13.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Columbia Financial

(Get Rating)

Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

Featured Stories

