Short Interest in Dais Co. (OTCMKTS:DLYT) Declines By 16.7%

Dais Co. (OTCMKTS:DLYT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 479,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

DLYT stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,556. Dais has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average of $0.11.

Dais Corp. engages in the provision of nano-structure polymer technology. The firm focuses on the development and distribution of nanotechnology-based applications for heating and cooling. It offers NanoClear for water cleaning system, NanoAir for ventilation and other purposes, and NanoCap for energy storage in a battery form.

