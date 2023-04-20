Short Interest in Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Decreases By 16.5%

Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,630,300 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the March 15th total of 3,148,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,922.6 days.

Delivery Hero Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLVHF remained flat at $34.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.40 and a 200 day moving average of $42.62. Delivery Hero has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $60.65.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE is a holding company, which engages in the operation of online food ordering portals. It develops an online platform, providing users with information on local restaurants and their delivery services. The firm offers consumers access to online menu cards, order placement, and payment processing applications.

