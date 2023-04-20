Short Interest in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Expands By 13.5%

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the March 15th total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on DTE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.44.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of DTE stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.81. 826,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,000. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.22 and a 200 day moving average of $112.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $100.64 and a 52-week high of $140.23. The company has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.59.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.9525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,418,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,694,286,000 after buying an additional 677,802 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,213,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,095,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,288,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,192,570,000 after acquiring an additional 372,903 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 15.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,431,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,910,000 after acquiring an additional 605,522 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,921,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,998,000 after acquiring an additional 72,931 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

Further Reading

