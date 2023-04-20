Short Interest in Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Decreases By 8.3%

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the March 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 249,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Epiroc AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EPOKY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.66. The company had a trading volume of 45,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,110. Epiroc AB has a 1-year low of $12.96 and a 1-year high of $22.43. The firm has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.36.

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Epiroc AB (publ) had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Epiroc AB will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Epiroc AB (publ)

EPOKY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Danske lowered Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised Epiroc AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Epiroc AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.86.

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

Featured Articles

