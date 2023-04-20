Short Interest in Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) Grows By 26.1%

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 875,700 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the March 15th total of 694,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Foresight Autonomous Stock Performance

Shares of Foresight Autonomous stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $0.31. The company had a trading volume of 170,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,368. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $0.54. Foresight Autonomous has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $0.98.

Foresight Autonomous shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, April 21st. The 1-6 reverse split was announced on Friday, April 21st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, April 21st.

Institutional Trading of Foresight Autonomous

Foresight Autonomous Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Foresight Autonomous by 478.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 94,266 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Foresight Autonomous by 98.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 427,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 212,537 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Foresight Autonomous during the second quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Foresight Autonomous by 434.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 354,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 288,010 shares during the last quarter. 1.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. is engaged in the research and development of vehicular accident prevention products. Its product is QuadSight, a multi-spectral vision solution for detection of obstacles in harsh lightining and weather conditions. The company was founded by Haim Siboni on September 19, 1977 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

