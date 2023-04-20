Short Interest in Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) Grows By 26.1%

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 875,700 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the March 15th total of 694,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.
Foresight Autonomous Stock Performance
Shares of Foresight Autonomous stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $0.31. The company had a trading volume of 170,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,368. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $0.54. Foresight Autonomous has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $0.98.
Foresight Autonomous shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, April 21st. The 1-6 reverse split was announced on Friday, April 21st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, April 21st.
Foresight Autonomous Company Profile
Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. is engaged in the research and development of vehicular accident prevention products. Its product is QuadSight, a multi-spectral vision solution for detection of obstacles in harsh lightining and weather conditions. The company was founded by Haim Siboni on September 19, 1977 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.
