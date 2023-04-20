Short Interest in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Increases By 9.2%

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the March 15th total of 2,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 469,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
FormFactor Price Performance
FORM traded up $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $28.81. The stock had a trading volume of 70,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,966. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.28 and a beta of 1.25. FormFactor has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $42.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.10 and a 200-day moving average of $26.26.
FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). FormFactor had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $165.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FormFactor will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FormFactor
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in FormFactor by 197.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 469.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in FormFactor by 2,305.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 10.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have commented on FORM. Cowen raised their target price on shares of FormFactor from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FormFactor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.78.
FormFactor Company Profile
FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.
