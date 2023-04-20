Short Interest in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Increases By 9.2%

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the March 15th total of 2,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 469,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

FormFactor Price Performance

FORM traded up $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $28.81. The stock had a trading volume of 70,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,966. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.28 and a beta of 1.25. FormFactor has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $42.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.10 and a 200-day moving average of $26.26.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). FormFactor had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $165.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FormFactor will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FormFactor

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $319,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,263,692.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $319,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,438 shares in the company, valued at $15,263,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 4,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $141,247.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in FormFactor by 197.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 469.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in FormFactor by 2,305.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 10.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on FORM. Cowen raised their target price on shares of FormFactor from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FormFactor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.78.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

Featured Stories

