Short Interest in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Expands By 25.1%

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,940,000 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the March 15th total of 3,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Insider Activity

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,923,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,609,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,926,152. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FULC. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fulcrum Therapeutics Trading Up 0.8 %

FULC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Securities decreased their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.88.

FULC stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.52. 208,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,267,331. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average of $7.31.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

