Short Interest in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP) Grows By 9.1%

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the March 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

FULTP traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.36. The company had a trading volume of 8,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,481. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.82. Fulton Financial has a 12 month low of $15.68 and a 12 month high of $23.77.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 2nd were given a $0.3203 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

