Short Interest in Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Increases By 26.3%

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,490,000 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the March 15th total of 5,140,000 shares. Currently, 11.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Gamida Cell Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GMDA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.65. The stock had a trading volume of 8,258,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,625. Gamida Cell has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.46. The company has a market cap of $122.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on GMDA shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Gamida Cell from $5.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Gamida Cell from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Gamida Cell from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Gamida Cell during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Gamida Cell during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Gamida Cell during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Gamida Cell during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Gamida Cell during the third quarter worth $40,000. 56.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gamida Cell Ltd. engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The firm offers Omidubicel, an investigational product with potential as a life-saving alternative for patients in need of a bone marrow transplant, and a line of modified and unmodified nicotinamide-enabled natural killer cells targeted at solid tumor and hematological malignancies.

