Short Interest in Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Decreases By 13.3%

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,983,300 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the March 15th total of 35,719,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 493.4 days.
Geely Automobile Stock Performance
Shares of Geely Automobile stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $1.27. The company had a trading volume of 65,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,535. Geely Automobile has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $2.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1.39.
Geely Automobile Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Geely Automobile (GELYF)
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
- Will Analyst Boost Send Lockheed Martin Shares Up, Up and Away?
- Mullen Automotive: Is The Bloom Off The Rose?
- Diversified Abbott Laboratories Could Reverse And Move Higher
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
Receive News & Ratings for Geely Automobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geely Automobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.