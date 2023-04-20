Short Interest in Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Decreases By 13.3%

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,983,300 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the March 15th total of 35,719,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 493.4 days.

Geely Automobile Stock Performance

Shares of Geely Automobile stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $1.27. The company had a trading volume of 65,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,535. Geely Automobile has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $2.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1.39.

Geely Automobile Company Profile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

