Short Interest in Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Drops By 18.7%

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,200 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the March 15th total of 103,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 210.5 days.

Genmab A/S Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNMSF traded up $2.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $403.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228 shares, compared to its average volume of 258. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 0.89. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $260.25 and a 12 month high of $470.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $396.95.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S is an international biotechnology company, which engages in the development of human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

