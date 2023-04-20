Short Interest in Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Drops By 18.7%

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,200 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the March 15th total of 103,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 210.5 days.
Genmab A/S Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:GNMSF traded up $2.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $403.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228 shares, compared to its average volume of 258. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 0.89. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $260.25 and a 12 month high of $470.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $396.95.
About Genmab A/S
