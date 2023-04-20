Short Interest in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM) Decreases By 21.3%

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the March 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Gladstone Land Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Gladstone Land stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.75. 6,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,027. Gladstone Land has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $25.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.83.

Gladstone Land Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.1042 per share. This represents a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

