Short Interest in Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT) Increases By 33.3%

Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Education ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.77% of Global X Education ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of Global X Education ETF stock traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $20.58. 340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.31 and its 200-day moving average is $22.29. Global X Education ETF has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $25.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 million, a PE ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.87.

The Global X Education ETF (EDUT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Education Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies providing products and services that facilitate education. EDUT was launched on Jul 10, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

