Short Interest in Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) Decreases By 9.3%

Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the March 15th total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 390.0 days.

Shares of Great Eagle stock remained flat at $2.00 during trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.10. Great Eagle has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.49.

Great Eagle Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages residential, office, retail, and hotel properties in Asia, North America, Australasia, and Europe. The company operates through Hotel Operation, Property Investment, Property Development, Other Operations, Champion REIT, Langham, and US Real Estate Fund segments.

