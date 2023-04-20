Short Interest in GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Declines By 19.3%

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2023

GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZFGet Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 136,600 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the March 15th total of 169,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

GREE Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GREZF opened at $6.20 on Thursday. GREE has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $9.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day moving average of $6.20.

About GREE

(Get Rating)

GREE, Inc engages in the operation and development of Internet media services. The company markets with the name GREE, a smart device centered on smartphone with social network system (SNS) functions, social games and other entertainment elements. Its services include games, live entertainment, media, advertising, and investment businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GREE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GREE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.