Short Interest in GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Declines By 19.3%

GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 136,600 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the March 15th total of 169,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

GREE Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GREZF opened at $6.20 on Thursday. GREE has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $9.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day moving average of $6.20.

About GREE

GREE, Inc engages in the operation and development of Internet media services. The company markets with the name GREE, a smart device centered on smartphone with social network system (SNS) functions, social games and other entertainment elements. Its services include games, live entertainment, media, advertising, and investment businesses.

