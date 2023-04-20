Short Interest in GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Declines By 19.3%

GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 136,600 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the March 15th total of 169,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
GREE Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GREZF opened at $6.20 on Thursday. GREE has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $9.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day moving average of $6.20.
About GREE
