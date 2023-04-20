Short Interest in Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Decreases By 16.0%

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,608,000 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the March 15th total of 4,295,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,202.7 days.

Grupo Bimbo Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRBMF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.00. 692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,631. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.45. Grupo Bimbo has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $5.35.

About Grupo Bimbo

Grupo Bimbo SA de CV engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of baked products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, North America, Latin America, and Europe. It offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tortillas, salted snacks, and confectionery goods.

