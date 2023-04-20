Short Interest in Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) Expands By 8.8%

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,349,600 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the March 15th total of 2,158,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23,496.0 days.
Husqvarna AB (publ) Price Performance
Husqvarna AB (publ) stock opened at $8.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.48. Husqvarna AB has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $11.85.
Husqvarna AB (publ) Company Profile
