Short Interest in Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) Expands By 8.8%

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,349,600 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the March 15th total of 2,158,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23,496.0 days.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Price Performance

Husqvarna AB (publ) stock opened at $8.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.48. Husqvarna AB has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $11.85.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Company Profile

Husqvarna AB engages in the production of outdoor power products for forest, park, and garden care. The company also offers garden watering products, cutting equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. It operates through the following segments: Husqvarna Forest and Garden, Gardena, and Husqvarna Construction.

