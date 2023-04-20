Short Interest in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Decreases By 11.1%

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the March 15th total of 3,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

HUYA Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of HUYA stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.18. 1,031,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,689,952. HUYA has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $6.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.59.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $304.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.42 million. HUYA had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.94%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HUYA will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HUYA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HUYA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.30 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. HSBC reduced their target price on HUYA from $6.30 to $3.80 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in HUYA by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in HUYA by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 29,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in HUYA during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of HUYA by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 14,178 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in HUYA by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 17,425 shares in the last quarter. 21.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

