Short Interest in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Rises By 32.6%

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,550,000 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the March 15th total of 4,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Institutional Trading of InMode

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in InMode by 0.3% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 118,103 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of InMode by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,300 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its position in shares of InMode by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 59,611 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of InMode by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 109,808 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of InMode by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,544 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

InMode Price Performance

NASDAQ:INMD traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,189,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,333. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.59. InMode has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $41.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $133.57 million during the quarter. InMode had a net margin of 35.56% and a return on equity of 38.15%. Analysts anticipate that InMode will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of InMode from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of InMode in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InMode has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.43.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

