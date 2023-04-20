Short Interest in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Decreases By 11.9%

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,820,000 shares, a decrease of 11.9% from the March 15th total of 39,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INO. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,195,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,699,000 after acquiring an additional 8,927,746 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,544,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,162,000 after buying an additional 1,619,104 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,382,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,534,000 after buying an additional 2,010,718 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after buying an additional 290,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,316,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after buying an additional 2,218,122 shares during the last quarter. 46.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,674,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,211,467. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.07. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Inovio Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,726.74% and a negative return on equity of 98.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.33.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline includes VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

