Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Declines By 7.9%

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the March 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ BSCU traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.47. 41,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,277. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.36. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $15.13 and a 1-year high of $17.18.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
