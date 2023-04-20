Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Declines By 7.9%

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the March 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSCU traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.47. 41,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,277. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.36. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $15.13 and a 1-year high of $17.18.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSCU. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,762,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 177.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,191,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,017,000 after purchasing an additional 761,600 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 364.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 446,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after purchasing an additional 350,333 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,488,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,304,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

