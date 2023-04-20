Short Interest in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Declines By 19.4%

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 182,900 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the March 15th total of 226,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 857,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,593,000 after purchasing an additional 24,659 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 380,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,121,000 after acquiring an additional 16,435 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 255,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,538,000 after acquiring an additional 87,477 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 223,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,107,000 after acquiring an additional 24,736 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 216,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,534,000 after acquiring an additional 10,730 shares during the period.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HTD opened at $21.37 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.62. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 12-month low of $19.77 and a 12-month high of $26.30.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Announces Dividend

About John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

