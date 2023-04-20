Short Interest in Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) Grows By 10.4%

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,140,000 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the March 15th total of 3,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 297,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.9 days. Approximately 10.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Kronos Bio in a research note on Monday.

Institutional Trading of Kronos Bio

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,818,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Kronos Bio by 320.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 802,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 612,145 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Kronos Bio by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,926,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,928,000 after acquiring an additional 450,780 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Kronos Bio by 186.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 439,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 286,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Kronos Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $1,039,000. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kronos Bio Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of Kronos Bio stock opened at $1.26 on Thursday. Kronos Bio has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $5.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.03.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that Kronos Bio will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kronos Bio Company Profile

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib, an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

