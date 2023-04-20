Short Interest in Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY) Declines By 8.1%

Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the March 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 189,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Leafly during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Leafly during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Leafly by 320.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 33,006 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Leafly during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Leafly during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LFLY remained flat at $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 438,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,537. Leafly has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $11.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.62.

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. It offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.

