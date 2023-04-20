Short Interest in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Grows By 8.6%

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the March 15th total of 42,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LINC shares. StockNews.com lowered Lincoln Educational Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

In related news, EVP Chad D. Nyce sold 42,612 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $261,637.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,511.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Chad D. Nyce sold 42,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $261,637.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,484 shares in the company, valued at $991,511.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott M. Shaw sold 11,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.76, for a total transaction of $66,337.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,028,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,925,070.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 121,312 shares of company stock valued at $738,099. Company insiders own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 4.9% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,619,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,577,000 after acquiring an additional 75,699 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 15.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,186,000 after acquiring an additional 191,276 shares in the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,481,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 12.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 850,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after acquiring an additional 93,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 766,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,437,000 after buying an additional 123,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LINC traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $6.08. The stock had a trading volume of 35,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,798. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52 week low of $4.59 and a 52 week high of $7.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.98 and its 200 day moving average is $5.99. The company has a market cap of $191.44 million, a PE ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $91.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.86 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 3.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. engages in the provision of a career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Corporate. The Transportation and Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.

