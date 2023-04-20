Short Interest in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Increases By 24.3%

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the March 15th total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 414,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

NASDAQ LECO traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $160.42. The company had a trading volume of 108,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,542. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Lincoln Electric has a 12-month low of $118.17 and a 12-month high of $176.52.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.04. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The company had revenue of $930.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lincoln Electric will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 31.80%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $173.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln Electric

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,954,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,605,000 after purchasing an additional 63,007 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,200,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $716,620,000 after purchasing an additional 38,059 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,958,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,594,000 after purchasing an additional 59,991 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 4.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,844,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,908,000 after purchasing an additional 70,254 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 938,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,628,000 after purchasing an additional 17,846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

