Short Interest in LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX) Decreases By 18.9%

LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 458,200 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the March 15th total of 565,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 199,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 10.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
LumiraDx Stock Down 5.1 %
Shares of LumiraDx stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $0.78. 43,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,512. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.12. LumiraDx has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $5.00.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LumiraDx by 186.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 19,541 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D purchased a new stake in shares of LumiraDx during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LumiraDx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LumiraDx during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of LumiraDx by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 377,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 41,908 shares during the last quarter.
LumiraDx Company Profile
LumiraDx Limited operates as a point of care diagnostics company. The company focuses on transforming community-based healthcare by providing critical diagnostic information to healthcare providers. It manufactures and commercializes a diagnostic platform that supports various tests with lab comparable performance at the point of care.
