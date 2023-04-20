Short Interest in LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX) Decreases By 18.9%

LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 458,200 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the March 15th total of 565,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 199,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 10.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

LumiraDx Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of LumiraDx stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $0.78. 43,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,512. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.12. LumiraDx has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $5.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LumiraDx by 186.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 19,541 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D purchased a new stake in shares of LumiraDx during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LumiraDx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LumiraDx during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of LumiraDx by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 377,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 41,908 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LumiraDx Company Profile

Several research analysts have weighed in on LMDX shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on LumiraDx from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on LumiraDx from $1.20 to $0.85 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

LumiraDx Limited operates as a point of care diagnostics company. The company focuses on transforming community-based healthcare by providing critical diagnostic information to healthcare providers. It manufactures and commercializes a diagnostic platform that supports various tests with lab comparable performance at the point of care.

