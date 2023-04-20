Short Interest in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Increases By 24.4%

Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,400 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the March 15th total of 84,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Mistras Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 394,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mistras Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mistras Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 336,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. 48.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

Mistras Group Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:MG traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.79. The company had a trading volume of 80,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,130. Mistras Group has a 12-month low of $3.38 and a 12-month high of $8.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.23.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mistras Group had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $168.22 million during the quarter.

Mistras Group Company Profile

MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International Offers Services, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.

See Also

