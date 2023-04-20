Short Interest in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Expands By 34.4%

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 621,800 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the March 15th total of 462,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 162,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FBMS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of First Bancshares from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Hovde Group lowered shares of First Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

First Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FBMS traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.54. The stock had a trading volume of 58,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,252. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.45. First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $23.46 and a 1-year high of $35.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

First Bancshares Increases Dividend

First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FBMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.12). First Bancshares had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $56.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Bancshares will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBMS. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 174.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in First Bancshares by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in First Bancshares by 127.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in First Bancshares by 476.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancshares

First Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company which engages in banking services such as personal and business, which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

Featured Articles

