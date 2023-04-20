Short Interest in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Declines By 13.4%

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,150,000 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the March 15th total of 5,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EGY shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of VAALCO Energy in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on VAALCO Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on VAALCO Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in VAALCO Energy by 66.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,576 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 9,376 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in VAALCO Energy by 1,189.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,276 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 142,310 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in VAALCO Energy by 15.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 721,459 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 95,474 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in VAALCO Energy by 68.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,286 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 28,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in VAALCO Energy in the first quarter valued at $944,000. Institutional investors own 31.61% of the company’s stock.

VAALCO Energy Price Performance

Shares of EGY stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $4.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,282,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,639. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. VAALCO Energy has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $8.77. The company has a market capitalization of $458.25 million, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.77.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 43.34% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $96.59 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that VAALCO Energy will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VAALCO Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This is an increase from VAALCO Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

About VAALCO Energy

(Get Rating)

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.