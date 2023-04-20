Shutterstock, Inc. (SSTK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on June 15th

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.

Shutterstock has a dividend payout ratio of 25.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Shutterstock to earn $3.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.6%.

NYSE SSTK opened at $70.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.42. Shutterstock has a one year low of $44.61 and a one year high of $82.71.

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 2,200 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $165,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,549,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,345,445.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Jarrod Yahes sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $542,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,140.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $165,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,549,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,345,445.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 173,227 shares of company stock worth $13,153,072. Company insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Shutterstock by 6.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Shutterstock by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Shutterstock by 4.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSTK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $47.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Shutterstock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shutterstock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.25.

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the provision of a global creative platform for transformative brands and media companies. Its content types include image, footage, music, and editorial. The company was founded by Jonathan Evan Oringer in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

