Siltronic (FRA:WAF) Trading 1.3% Higher

Shares of Siltronic AG (FRA:WAF – Get Rating) traded up 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €72.55 ($78.86) and last traded at €71.50 ($77.72). 114,335 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €70.60 ($76.74).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($81.52) price target on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($76.09) price target on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €71.00 ($77.17) price target on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €83.00 ($90.22) price target on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €53.00 ($57.61) price target on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is €70.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is €71.63.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF, a high reflective non-polished wafer product.

