Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Acquires 329 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,733,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,613,000 after purchasing an additional 478,129 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,905,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,964,000 after buying an additional 387,621 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,175,000 after buying an additional 1,511,144 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 2,259,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,088,000 after buying an additional 61,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 2,054,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,680,000 after buying an additional 978,959 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $65.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.60. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.18 and a 12 month high of $72.19.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.