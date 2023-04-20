Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Acquires New Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 701 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 9,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on BA. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.59.

Boeing Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE BA opened at $208.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $207.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.12. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($7.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.