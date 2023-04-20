Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $289,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $35.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $36.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.98.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

