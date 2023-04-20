Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Invests $243,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $60.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.59. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.12 and a 12 month high of $65.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

