Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Makes New Investment in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NOC. Wolfe Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $508.13.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NYSE:NOC opened at $477.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $464.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $491.72. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $430.93 and a twelve month high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $551,080.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,395.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $551,080.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,395.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,534 shares of company stock worth $4,934,622 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

