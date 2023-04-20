Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Purchases 2,271 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,714 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,814,521 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,574,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902,180 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $160,242,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,173,489 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,640,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,042 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,141,280 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $609,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,557 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $85,234,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $54.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.79. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $79.40.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 8.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief acquired 10,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,173,494.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard E. Muncrief purchased 10,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at $105,173,494.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVN has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Devon Energy from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.40.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Recommended Stories

