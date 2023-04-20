Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Purchases New Shares in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BOND. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $697,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 139.1% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 8,745 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 31,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 10,027 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 150,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,186,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

BOND stock opened at $92.32 on Thursday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $86.61 and a 12-month high of $98.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.18 and its 200 day moving average is $91.35.

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

