Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Raises Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,075,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,909,000 after buying an additional 46,656 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,422,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,179,000 after buying an additional 1,094,109 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,254,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,322,000 after buying an additional 32,214 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 904,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,843,000 after buying an additional 63,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $219,905,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.1 %

DG opened at $216.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $216.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.26. The company has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.33. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 22.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “focus list” rating and issued a $242.00 target price (down from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.75.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

