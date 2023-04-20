Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Sells 2,335 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lessened its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,436 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 20,536 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 960,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,169,000 after buying an additional 65,400 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 546,987 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after buying an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 46,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 7,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $758,000. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Tudor Pickering cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ford Motor Price Performance

In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,655,981.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 134,592 shares of company stock worth $1,740,843 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $12.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.67. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $16.68.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is -117.65%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

