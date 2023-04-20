Simplicity Solutions LLC Acquires 2,032 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,256 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,617 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 5,202 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,416 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 19,225 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the third quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,063 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,890,181 shares of company stock worth $177,370,295 over the last ninety days. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $95.40 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $96.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.57 and a 200 day moving average of $83.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 52.81%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORCL. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.46.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

