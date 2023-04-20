Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at $924,616.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,953 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,484 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.6 %

Caterpillar stock opened at $223.30 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $266.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $231.13 and a 200-day moving average of $229.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Bank of America raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group cut Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.59.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.