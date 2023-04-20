Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $1.36 Million Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,862 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 9,260 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in eBay during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Benchmark reduced their target price on eBay from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.13.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $43.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of -20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.35. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.92 and a 1 year high of $55.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.63.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a negative net margin of 12.96% and a positive return on equity of 34.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is -46.95%.

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

