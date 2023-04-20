Simplicity Solutions LLC Purchases 175 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,969 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Boeing by 189.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $229,414,000 after buying an additional 1,240,669 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth about $135,429,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,472,845,000 after purchasing an additional 670,698 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Boeing by 125.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $218,147,000 after purchasing an additional 632,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 1,588.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 558,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $67,580,000 after purchasing an additional 525,085 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $207.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.12. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $221.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($7.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.59.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

