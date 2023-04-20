Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 1,793 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Simplicity Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 9,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.1% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $550.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.80.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

NYSE TSM opened at $88.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $100.65. The company has a market capitalization of $457.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.26 and its 200-day moving average is $81.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.3597 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.