SingularityNET Price Down 6.9% Over Last 7 Days (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 20th. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $457.44 million and approximately $67.83 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001311 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007864 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00029449 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00019528 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00018713 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,757.02 or 1.00051130 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002291 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,282,847,949 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,421,357 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,282,847,949.0392976 with 1,214,421,357.2620106 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.38132913 USD and is down -11.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $92,952,920.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

